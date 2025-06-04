ECHL Announces Finalists for 2024-25 Team Awards Presented by SponsorCX
June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday the finalists for the 2024-25 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando on Wednesday, June 25.
The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2024-25 Season. The awards and finalists are:
Community Service Team of the Year
Cincinnati Cyclones
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Kansas City Mavericks
Rapid City Rush
South Carolina Stingrays
Worcester Railers
Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year
Norfolk Admirals - $25 for 2025
Orlando Solar Bears - Sunday Fun Day
Rapid City Rush - Diamond Dig
Tahoe Knight Monsters - Star Wars: Pick Your Path
Toledo Walleye - Military Dinner Package
Trois-Rivières Lions - Overtime Comic Show
Broadcaster of the Year
Rob Lippolis, Adirondack
Mark Binetti, Greenville
Cam McGuire, Idaho
Michael Keeley, Maine
Weston Dewitt, Norfolk
Joey Battaino, Orlando
Corporate Partnership Team of the Year
Allen Americans
Florida Everblades
Indy Fuel
Reading Royals
Toledo Walleye
Trois-Rivières Lions
Social Media Team of the Year
Florida Everblades
Indy Fuel
Kansas City Mavericks
Orlando Solar Bears
Toledo Walleye
Wheeling Nailers
Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate
Florida Everblades
Indy Fuel
Jacksonville Icemen
Orlando Solar Bears
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Toledo Walleye
Group Department of the Year - YOY Growth
Allen Americans
Atlanta Gladiators
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Idaho Steelheads
Tulsa Oilers
Wheeling Nailers
Marketing Team of the Year
Florida Everblades
Orlando Solar Bears
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Tahoe Knight Monsters
Toledo Walleye
Wheeling Nailers
Theme Night of the Year
Atlanta Gladiators - Thrashers Night
Bloomington Bison - Abe's Birthday Celebration
Fort Wayne Komets - Luau Night
Kalamazoo Wings - Guinness World Record/50th Anniversary Home Opener
Maine Mariners - Renaissance Night/Let's Talk About It
South Carolina Stingrays - Vinyl Night
Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year
Rudy Hodgson, Cincinnati
David Fine, Iowa
Chris Cadeau, Kalamazoo
Cory Berberian, Rapid City
Owen Gund, South Carolina
Jason Mals, Wichita
Specialty Jersey of the Year
Cincinnati Cyclones - Zinzinnati Steins
Iowa Heartlanders - Crispy Bacon
Jacksonville Icemen - 90s Night
Savannah Ghost Pirates - Ghost Parrots
Utah Grizzlies - Fishing Night
Worcester Railers - Worcester 6
Ticket Sales Professional of the Year
Sean Driscoll, Adirondack
Austin Larson, Allen
Trent Blair, Jacksonville
Alex Rowe, Kansas City
Cassie Geer, Savannah
Paul O'Leary, Worcester
Ticket Department of the Year - YOY Growth
Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Indy Fuel
Iowa Heartlanders
Jacksonville Icemen
Kansas City Mavericks
Wheeling Nailers
Rising Star Award
Indy Fuel
Iowa Heartlanders
Kalamazoo Wings
Reading Royals
Wheeling Nailers
Worcester Railers
Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year
Florida Everblades - Champion Circle Partnership Level
Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Postgame Concert
Kalamazoo Wings - March is for Hockey
Savannah Ghost Pirates - Dine with the Players Charity Gala
Trois-Rivières Lions - 5th Line Club
Inclusive Spirit Award
Bloomington Bison
Cincinnati Cyclones
Kalamazoo Wings
Maine Mariners
South Carolina Stingrays
Wheeling Nailers
Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year
Tadd Sipowicz, Adirondack
Mike DiPalma, Idaho
Jordan Place, Maine
Georgia Veatch, Rapid City
Mario Picciotto, South Carolina
Ed Sintic, Toledo
Game Operations Team of the Year
Allen Americans
Cincinnati Cyclones
Kansas City Mavericks
Orlando Solar Bears
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Trois-Rivières Lions
Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year
Jonathon Rubin, Bloomington
Tanner Babeo, Greenville
Bethany Bruck, South Carolina
Owen Bailey, Toledo
Flaca Solano, Utah
Sydney Tennant, Wichita
Group Department of the Year - Aggregate
Cincinnati Cyclones
Florida Everblades
Idaho Steelheads
Indy Fuel
Jacksonville Icemen
Orlando Solar Bears
Team Award of Excellence
Florida Everblades
Indy Fuel
Jacksonville Icemen
Orlando Solar Bears
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Toledo Walleye
