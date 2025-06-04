ECHL Announces Finalists for 2024-25 Team Awards Presented by SponsorCX

June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday the finalists for the 2024-25 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando on Wednesday, June 25.The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2024-25 Season. The awards and finalists are:Community Service Team of the YearCincinnati CyclonesGreenville Swamp RabbitsKansas City MavericksRapid City RushSouth Carolina StingraysWorcester RailersMost Creative Ticket Package of the YearNorfolk Admirals - $25 for 2025Orlando Solar Bears - Sunday Fun DayRapid City Rush - Diamond DigTahoe Knight Monsters - Star Wars: Pick Your PathToledo Walleye - Military Dinner PackageTrois-Rivières Lions - Overtime Comic ShowBroadcaster of the YearRob Lippolis, AdirondackMark Binetti, GreenvilleCam McGuire, IdahoMichael Keeley, MaineWeston Dewitt, NorfolkJoey Battaino, OrlandoCorporate Partnership Team of the YearAllen AmericansFlorida EverbladesIndy FuelReading RoyalsToledo WalleyeTrois-Rivières LionsSocial Media Team of the YearFlorida EverbladesIndy FuelKansas City MavericksOrlando Solar BearsToledo WalleyeWheeling NailersTicket Department of the Year - AggregateFlorida EverbladesIndy FuelJacksonville IcemenOrlando Solar BearsSavannah Ghost PiratesToledo WalleyeGroup Department of the Year - YOY GrowthAllen AmericansAtlanta GladiatorsGreenville Swamp RabbitsIdaho SteelheadsTulsa OilersWheeling NailersMarketing Team of the YearFlorida EverbladesOrlando Solar BearsSavannah Ghost PiratesTahoe Knight MonstersToledo WalleyeWheeling NailersTheme Night of the YearAtlanta Gladiators - Thrashers NightBloomington Bison - Abe's Birthday CelebrationFort Wayne Komets - Luau NightKalamazoo Wings - Guinness World Record/50th Anniversary Home OpenerMaine Mariners - Renaissance Night/Let's Talk About ItSouth Carolina Stingrays - Vinyl NightJoe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the YearRudy Hodgson, CincinnatiDavid Fine, IowaChris Cadeau, KalamazooCory Berberian, Rapid CityOwen Gund, South CarolinaJason Mals, WichitaSpecialty Jersey of the YearCincinnati Cyclones - Zinzinnati SteinsIowa Heartlanders - Crispy BaconJacksonville Icemen - 90s NightSavannah Ghost Pirates - Ghost ParrotsUtah Grizzlies - Fishing NightWorcester Railers - Worcester 6Ticket Sales Professional of the YearSean Driscoll, AdirondackAustin Larson, AllenTrent Blair, JacksonvilleAlex Rowe, Kansas CityCassie Geer, SavannahPaul O'Leary, WorcesterTicket Department of the Year - YOY GrowthGreenville Swamp RabbitsIndy FuelIowa HeartlandersJacksonville IcemenKansas City MavericksWheeling NailersRising Star AwardIndy FuelIowa HeartlandersKalamazoo WingsReading RoyalsWheeling NailersWorcester RailersMost Creative Revenue Generation of the YearFlorida Everblades - Champion Circle Partnership LevelGreenville Swamp Rabbits - Postgame ConcertKalamazoo Wings - March is for HockeySavannah Ghost Pirates - Dine with the Players Charity GalaTrois-Rivières Lions - 5th Line ClubInclusive Spirit AwardBloomington BisonCincinnati CyclonesKalamazoo WingsMaine MarinersSouth Carolina StingraysWheeling NailersCorporate Partnership Professional of the YearTadd Sipowicz, AdirondackMike DiPalma, IdahoJordan Place, MaineGeorgia Veatch, Rapid CityMario Picciotto, South CarolinaEd Sintic, ToledoGame Operations Team of the YearAllen AmericansCincinnati CyclonesKansas City MavericksOrlando Solar BearsSavannah Ghost PiratesTrois-Rivières LionsTicket Sales Rookie of the YearJonathon Rubin, BloomingtonTanner Babeo, GreenvilleBethany Bruck, South CarolinaOwen Bailey, ToledoFlaca Solano, UtahSydney Tennant, WichitaGroup Department of the Year - AggregateCincinnati CyclonesFlorida EverbladesIdaho SteelheadsIndy FuelJacksonville IcemenOrlando Solar BearsTeam Award of ExcellenceFlorida EverbladesIndy FuelJacksonville IcemenOrlando Solar BearsSavannah Ghost PiratesToledo Walleye







