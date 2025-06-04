Icemen Named Finalists for Six ECHL Awards

June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce today that the team has been nominated as finalists for six 2024-25 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, which will be presented at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando on Wednesday, June 25.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2024-25 Season. The Icemen have been named finalists for the following league awards:

-ECHL Team Award of Excellence

-Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate

-Ticket Department of the Year - YOY Growth

-Group Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate

-Specialty Jersey of the Year - For the team's 90's Night Jersey

-Ticket Sales Professional of the Year - Trent Blair, Icemen Director of Business Development.

The following is the complete listing of award finalists for the entire league:

Community Service Team of the Year Marketing Team of the Year Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year

Cincinnati Cyclones Florida Everblades Florida Everblades - Champion Circle Partnership Level

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Orlando Solar Bears Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Postgame Concert

Kansas City Mavericks Savannah Ghost Pirates Kalamazoo Wings - March is for Hockey

Rapid City Rush Tahoe Knight Monsters Savannah Ghost Pirates - Dine with the Players Charity Gala

South Carolina Stingrays Toledo Walleye Trois-Rivières Lions - 5th Line Club

Worcester Railers Wheeling Nailers

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Theme Night of the Year Inclusive Spirit Award

Norfolk Admirals - $25 for 2025 Atlanta Gladiators - Thrashers Night Bloomington Bison

Orlando Solar Bears - Sunday Fun Day Bloomington Bison - Abe's Birthday Celebration Cincinnati Cyclones

Rapid City Rush - Diamond Dig Fort Wayne Komets - Luau Night Kalamazoo Wings

Tahoe Knight Monsters - Star Wars: Pick Your Path Kalamazoo Wings - Guinness World Record/50th Anniversary Home Opener Maine Mariners

Toledo Walleye - Military Dinner Package Maine Mariners - Renaissance Night/Let's Talk About It South Carolina Stingrays

Trois-Rivières Lions - Overtime Comic Show South Carolina Stingrays - Vinyl Night Wheeling Nailers

Broadcaster of the Year Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year

Rob Lippolis, Adirondack Rudy Hodgson, Cincinnati Tadd Sipowicz, Adirondack

Mark Binetti, Greenville David Fine, Iowa Mike DiPalma, Idaho

Cam McGuire, Idaho Chris Cadeau, Kalamazoo Jordan Place, Maine

Michael Keeley, Maine Cory Berberian, Rapid City Georgia Veatch, Rapid City

Weston Dewitt, Norfolk Owen Gund, South Carolina Mario Picciotto, South Carolina

Joey Battaino, Orlando Jason Mals, Wichita Ed Sintic, Toledo

Corporate Partnership Team of the Year Specialty Jersey of the Year Game Operations Team of the Year

Allen Americans Cincinnati Cyclones - Zinzinnati Steins Allen Americans

Florida Everblades Iowa Heartlanders - Crispy Bacon Cincinnati Cyclones

Indy Fuel Jacksonville Icemen - 90s Night Kansas City Mavericks

Reading Royals Savannah Ghost Pirates - Ghost Parrots Orlando Solar Bears

Toledo Walleye Utah Grizzlies - Fishing Night Savannah Ghost Pirates

Trois-Rivières Lions Worcester Railers - Worcester 6 Trois-Rivières Lions

Social Media Team of the Year Ticket Sales Professional of the Year Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year

Florida Everblades Sean Driscoll, Adirondack Jonathon Rubin, Bloomington

Indy Fuel Austin Larson, Allen Tanner Babeo, Greenville

Kansas City Mavericks Trent Blair, Jacksonville Bethany Bruck, South Carolina

Orlando Solar Bears Alex Rowe, Kansas City Owen Bailey, Toledo

Toledo Walleye Cassie Geer, Savannah Flaca Solano, Utah

Wheeling Nailers Paul O'Leary, Worcester Sydney Tennant, Wichita

Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate Ticket Department of the Year - YOY Growth Group Department of the Year - Aggregate

Florida Everblades Greenville Swamp Rabbits Cincinnati Cyclones

Indy Fuel Indy Fuel Florida Everblades

Jacksonville Icemen Iowa Heartlanders Idaho Steelheads

Orlando Solar Bears Jacksonville Icemen Indy Fuel

Savannah Ghost Pirates Kansas City Mavericks Jacksonville Icemen

Toledo Walleye Wheeling Nailers Orlando Solar Bears

Group Department of the Year - YOY Growth Rising Star Award Team Award of Excellence

Allen Americans Indy Fuel Florida Everblades

Atlanta Gladiators Iowa Heartlanders Indy Fuel

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Kalamazoo Wings Jacksonville Icemen

Idaho Steelheads Reading Royals Orlando Solar Bears

Tulsa Oilers Wheeling Nailers Savannah Ghost Pirates

Wheeling Nailers Worcester Railers Toledo Walleye







