Lions Take the Lead in the Kelly Cup Final Series

June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have taken a 2-1 series lead in the Kelly Cup Final with a 3-2 win over the Toledo Walleye (affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings). A record-setting Wednesday crowd of 3,500 fans at Colisée Vidéotron left the building in celebration.

The Lions wasted no time making their presence felt on home ice, as Chris Jandric opened the scoring just 48 seconds into the game. A little over 10 minutes later, Xavier Cormier doubled the lead for the home side. Toledo attempted to respond with 12 shots on Luke Cavallin, but the Lions' goaltender stood tall throughout the opening frame.

In the second period, the Walleye managed to cut the lead in half with a goal from Carson Bantle. Shortly after, Trois-Rivières was awarded a five-minute power play following a dangerous hit by Brandon Michaelian on Jacob Paquette. Despite having a two-minute stretch of 5-on-3 advantage, the Lions were unable to restore their two-goal cushion.

Trois-Rivières locked things down defensively in the third period, limiting Toledo's scoring chances. Anthony Beauregard added what proved to be the game-winning goal with a sharp-angle finish from behind the net. The Walleye pulled within one with less than three minutes remaining, but the Lions held firm to secure the victory.

Games 4 and 5 of the series will be played Friday night and Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

1st Star: Xavier Cormier, Trois-Rivières Lions

2nd Star: Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions

3rd Star: Luke Cavallin, Trois-Rivières Lions







