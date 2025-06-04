Royals Named Finalists for 2024-25 ECHL Corporate Partnership Team of the Year & Rising Star Award

June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their finalist selections for Corporate Partnership Team of the Year and Rising Star Award at the 2024-25 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX.

The awards will be presented at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando on Wednesday, June 25.

"Being named a finalist for both ECHL Award categories is a great achievement for our staff," said David Farrar, Team President. "It's wonderful to see the award finalist recognitions reflect our team's excellent work within both our team and community."

"It's an honor to be nominated for the ECHL's Corporate Partnership Team of the Year, especially alongside so many great teams doing impactful work across the league," said Tammy Dahms, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "This recognition reflects the creativity, collaboration, and shared commitment we've built with our many valued partners to deliver meaningful, community-driven activations that go far beyond the Santander Arena."

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2024-25 Season.

In the Corporate Partnership Team of the Year category, the Royals are finalists with the Allen Americans, Florida Everblades, Indy Fuel, Toledo Walleye and Trois-Rivières Lions. In the Rising Star Award category, the Royals are joined by the Indy Fuel, Iowa Heartlanders, Kalamazoo Wings, Wheeling Nailers and Worcester Railers.

This is the second season the Corporate Partnership Team of the Year category has been in place, and fourth season for the Rising Star Award category.







ECHL Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.