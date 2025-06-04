Solar Bears Nominated for Several Team Awards Ahead of 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Orlando

June 4, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, are thrilled to announce the team has been named finalists for several prestigious ECHL awards.

In recognition of their outstanding achievements during the 2024-25 season, the Solar Bears have been nominated for Marketing Team of the Year (2023-24 winner), Most Creative Ticket Package, Game Operations Team of the Year, Social Media Team of the Year, Ticket Department Team of the Year - Aggregate, Group Department of the Year - Aggregate, and the ECHL Team Award of Excellence. Solar Bears broadcaster Joey Battaino has also been nominated for ECHL Broadcaster of the Year.

The winners of these awards will be announced at the 2025 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings presented by SponsorCX, which will take place on Wednesday, June 25 at the Westgate Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Solar Bears are honored to be named finalists and look forward to the opportunity to bring home these prestigious awards.







