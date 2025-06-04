Chad Costello Named Head Coach/GM of the Swamp Rabbits

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today that Chad Costello has been named Head Coach and General Manager, the sixth in franchise history.

Costello comes to the Upstate to begin his third season as a Head Coach, and his fourth behind a bench in professional hockey. Previously, he was appointed Associate Coach of the Rapid City Rush on December 12th, leading the team to an 18-10-3-1 record while averaging 3.63 goals per game in that span. His efforts helped the Rush finish the season just shy of 20.0% on the power play and propelled the team to eventual ECHL franchise records with an 11-game winning streak and overall 13-game point streak from February 1st to March 1st. That torrid run included sweeps of the Utah Grizzlies and Maine Mariners, and two of the Idaho Steelheads.

"This is an incredible opportunity, especially considering that I get to continue to work with the best, first-class ownership in the ECHL of Spire Sports + Entertainment. I'm excited to be a part of the Swamp Rabbits organization," Costello said of being named the sixth head coach in team history. "Greenville is hungry to win now. The expectations are high: it's a championship atmosphere here, and because of that, we're hungry to take the next step as a team. The Upstate community seems like a great fit for my family and I, so I look forward to being a part of that as well.

"I've been taught by old school coaches and played with new school athletes. As a coach myself, I try to ride that line between old school accountability where we work every single day, and the new school where I can relate to the players and help them develop, having been through it myself," he continued. "From my playing days to this coaching role, however, the most important aspect I bring to my approach is competing on a daily basis. From the top of our organization to our team, we need to win every day of the week in our habits and win on game days as a result of our hard work. Fans, I'm honest, I'm loyal, and I love my players. Expect a hard, fast, consistent brand of hockey, and expect a team that's committed to doing things right every night we take the ice. I look forward to getting started right away in our pursuit of a Kelly Cup Championship."

Prior to joining the Rush, Costello was the Head Coach and General Manager of the Allen Americans for a pair of seasons (2022-24), reaching the Kelly Cup Playoffs in both campaigns while compiling a 70-67-5-2 record in 144 contests. In his first season, his Americans squad finished second in the Mountain Division, top-five in both power play and penalty kill, and top-10 in the ECHL offensively. Additionally, his team featured three of the league's top-10 scorers, including eventual ECHL MVP and Rookie of the Year Hank Crone, who led the league with 105 points, trailed next by teammate Jack Combs' 95-point total.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chad and his family to Greenville," said Tim Vieira, President of the Swamp Rabbits. "Chad has an authentic grit and passion for the game that shines through in his leadership and coaching style, evident in his previous success. As the leader of this hockey team, he brings a young and hungry mindset with a proven winning track record, specifically in the ECHL. Chad's heart for the community is an impactful element of what he brings to the Upstate, and we look forward to the opportunities for our partners, stakeholders, and fans to get to know him as a person."

A native of Johnston, Iowa, Costello, 38, turned to coaching following a 14-year playing career, the majority of which was played in the ECHL where he cemented himself as one of the best players in the 38-year history of the "Premiere 'AA' Hockey League". The 5'9", 185-pound forward notched a scorching 561 points (172g-389ast) in 375 games as a member of the Allen Americans (2014-17, 2021-22), Ontario Reign (2013-14), Colorado Eagles (2011-13), and Texas Wildcatters (2008), the latter of which he turned professional with following college. While he garnered ECHL First-Team All-Star and MVP honors with Colorado in 2012, he is best known for his work with Allen, where he was the captain for three of his four seasons. Costello won three consecutive ECHL scoring titles, each with 100-plus-point seasons from 2015-17, back-to-back Kelly Cup Championships in 2015 and 2016, June M. Kelly Playoff MVP honors for the latter, back-to-back ECHL MVP recognitions in 2016 and 2017, and four ECHL All-Star Team Selections (1st Team in 2015, 2016, 2017; 2nd Team in 2022). His #13 was retired by the Allen Americans on March 23, 2024.

"Chad Costello has proven both on and off the ice that he is a winner. Through past success as a champion caliber player, and currently as a coach with a relentless pursuit of winning and development, he meets the standard of excellence we've established in the Swamp Rabbits organization," stated Todd Mackin, President of Spire Holdings. "His enthusiastic approach to his role, development of players, and mindset of consistent growth are evident in the young stages of his coaching career and are important aspects that led to his hire. I'm excited to watch him lead us on the ice to great heights this upcoming season and beyond."

In total, Costello played 749 professional games across the ECHL, AHL, IHL, and CHL in North America, the DEL in Germany, and the top division in Norway, earning 919 points (293g-626ast). Before turning professional, he played two college seasons with Northeastern University in the NCAA, two USHL seasons with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders and Des Moines Buccaneers, and one NAHL season with the Wichita Falls Wildcats.

