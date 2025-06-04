Trois-Rivières Lions Organization Nominated four Four 2024-2025 ECHL Team Awards

Trois-Rivières - The ECHL has unveiled its list of nominees for the annual Team Awards, which will take place on June 25 in Orlando. Just like on the ice, the Trois-Rivières Lions organization (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) continues to stand out, earning four nominations in major categories.

The Lions are finalists in the following categories: Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year (for the "5th Line Club"), Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year ("Overtime Laughter"), Corporate Partnership Team of the Year, and Game Operations Team of the Year.

Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year

The Lions are nominated for the creation of the 5th Line Club, a unique fan experience launched this season. For the first time, fans in Trois-Rivières could "purchase" a player through a live auction held during two home games in early November at Colisée Vidéotron.

Winners of the auction received numerous perks, including exclusive evenings with their chosen player and the team, an on-ice photo with their player, and a "player for a game" experience-sitting on the bench during warmups. At the end of the Kelly Cup Final, they'll also receive a signed game-worn jersey.

Other nominees: Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Kalamazoo Wings, Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year

The club is also nominated for its innovative Overtime Laughter event, held on January 24. This special package included a game ticket for the matchup between the Lions and the Norfolk Admirals (affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets), a comedy show ticket following the game featuring comedians Francis Legendre, Christophe Dupéré, and PO Forget, and a Kepler beverage-all for just $50. The comedy show was sold out for its first edition, and despite a loss on the ice, fans went home with a smile.

Other nominees: Norfolk Admirals, Orlando Solar Bears, Rapid City Rush, Tahoe Knight Monsters, Toledo Walleye.

Corporate Partnership Team of the Year

In less than a year, the Lions have more than doubled their number of corporate partners, many of whom are actively involved and visible throughout the Colisée Vidéotron. This growth is a direct result of the team's commitment to making partnerships more accessible to local businesses.

Other nominees: Allen Americans, Florida Everblades, Indy Fuel, Reading Royals, Toledo Walleye.

Game Operations Team of the Year

This season, the Lions spared no effort to deliver a top-tier game-night experience for fans. A key highlight is the team's player introduction video, featuring local historian François Roy, who speaks to the team's impact on the community. The video draws a parallel between the city's and the team's histories, with messages like "we rise from the ashes like a phoenix"-a nod to Trois-Rivières' resurgence in the early 1900s and the Lions' own revival after an uncertain 2023-2024 season.

The pre-game hype video shown just before puck drop, spotlighting the 2024-2025 Lions roster, also adds to the electric atmosphere.

Other nominees: Allen Americans, Cincinnati Cyclones, Kansas City Mavericks, Orlando Solar Bears, Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Winners in each category will be announced on June 25 at the ECHL Awards Gala during the league's Summer Meetings in Orlando.







