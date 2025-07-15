Productive Forward Craig Martin Returns to the Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Dalton Duhart for the 2025-26 season.

Duhart, 24, returns to Jacksonville where he posted a goal in five regular season outings, while also appearing in four playoff games. He joined the Icemen late last season after posting eight points (2g, 6a) in 33 games with the Bloomington Bison and the Kansas City Mavericks.

During the 2023-24 season, the 6-0, 180-pound rookie forward totaled 44 points (17g, 27a) in his final season at Queens University (OUA).

The Grand Blanc, Michigan resident totaled 109 points (49g, 60a) with 106 penalty minutes in 222 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games split in stints with the Saginaw Spirit, Barrie Colts and London Knights from 2017-2022.

Duhart joins, Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D), Christopher Brown (F), and Brody Crane (F) on the list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2025-26 season.

Duhart joins, Garrett Van Wyhe (F/D), Christopher Brown (F), and Brody Crane (F) on the list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2025-26 season.







