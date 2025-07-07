Icemen Bring Back Versatile Player Garrett Van Wyhe

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Garrett Van Wyhe for the 2025-26 season.

Van Wyhe, 28, returns for a third season in Jacksonville after posting 34 points (12g, 22a) in 53 games played last season. Van Wyhe brings experience and versatility to the Icemen's lineup with his ability to effectively play as both a forward and defenseman.

Van Wyhe was the recipient of the Icemen's Unsung Hero Award for the 2023-24 season, an honor selected by his teammates.

Prior to joining the Icemen, Van Wyhe totaled 22 points (14g, 8a) in 59 ECHL games played split between the Adirondack Thunder and the Fort Wayne Komets during the 2022-23 season. The 6-2, 201-pound forward appeared in one game with the AHL's Utica Comets during the 2021-22 season, earning an AHL contract with the Comets in 2022-23.

Van Wyhe played four collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan from 2018-2022 totaling 37 points (16g, 21a), winning a Big 10 Conference title in 2022. The Seattle, Washington resident also won a Clark Cup Championship with the USHL's Fargo Force in 2018.

Van Wyhe joins Christopher Brown on the list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2025-26 season.

The Icemen's home opener is set for November 7 against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 p.m. The Icemen also play at home on November 8 against the South Carolina Stingrays.







