Worcester Railers HC Re-Sign Captain Anthony Repaci for 2025-26 Season

July 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has re-signed captain Anthony Repaci to an ECHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Repaci, 30, re-signs with the Railers for his fifth season in Worcester. Repaci is Worcester's all-time leader in games played (219), goals (94), assists (107), points (201), power-play goals (26), power-play assists (39), and power-play points (65). He is the longest tenured captain in Railers franchise history, set to play in his third season as captain.

"It's hard to think of a Worcester Railers season without Anthony," Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino said. "He's our captain and plays in every situation. He has a belief in this team and in this city that will help us achieve our ultimate goal. The fact that he is still having career seasons year after year makes us super excited to have him back."

During the 2024-25 season, Repaci had a career year leading the Railers in goals (29) and points (65) while finishing second on the club in assists (36). He was named an ECHL All-Star for the first time in his career on January 22nd, 2025. He finished twelfth in points in the ECHL while placing second in power-play points (29) and fourth in shots taken (241).

Off the ice, Repaci was recognized as the Railers' Community Service Player of the Year for the second straight year. He helped to guide the Railers to their seventh consecutive ECHL Community Service Team of the Year nomination thanks to his efforts in aiding the team's community initiatives this past season. He has also been voted the organization's "Fan Favorite" for four straight seasons by the Worcester Railers Booster Club.

"Worcester's become a second home for me," Repaci said. "I just love being around the city. I love playing at the DCU (Center) in front of the fans... I've been saying it for a few years now that I want to be a part of something special in Worcester and bringing a championship team and a winning team back to the city. I feel like I do owe it to the city and the fans."

The Railers have announced one player officially signed for the 2025-26 season. Repaci is the first signee of the season. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

Worcester Regional Airport is the official airport of the Worcester Railers HC and presenting partner of all Railers transactions.

The Worcester Railers HC 2025-26 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 18th and Sun. Oct. 19th vs. the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder. The 508 Club is now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.