Gladiators Acquire Brendan Less in Trade with Adirondack

July 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators have announced that the club has acquired defenseman Brendan Less from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for defenseman Easton Armstrong and forward Nick Wong.

Less, 27, recorded 1 goal and 19 assists with a +11 rating in 51 games with the Thunder last season. The native of Kinnelon, NJ, brings over 100 games of ECHL experience to the Gladiators blue line having spent time with Worcester, Iowa, and Adirondack over the last four seasons, logging 3 goals and 35 assists for 38 points in 123 career regular-season ECHL games.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defenseman spent four years playing NCAA Division I hockey at Dartmouth College from 2017-2021 prior to playing at Quinnipiac for the 2021-22 season. In 125 NCAA games, Less notched 6 goals and 30 assists. After completing his college career, he joined the Worcester Railers to end the 2021-22 season.

"Brendan is a very steady two-way defenseman that will be relied upon to play big minutes for us," said Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn. "When it became known that Brendan was available, we jumped at the opportunity right away to improve our backend. He is a great skater and puck mover that uses his feet to his advantage when defending. We have only heard great things about Brendan as a person and teammate, and are excited to add him to our group."

