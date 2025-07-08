Schedule Change: Home Games on 12/5 & 12/6 Moved to 2/27 & 3/21
July 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced a schedule change impacting two home games originally scheduled for 12/5 and 12/6 at Gas South Arena. The two games against the Jacksonville Icemen have been moved from 12/5 and 12/6, to 2/27 and 3/21. Both rescheduled games will have a start time of 7:00 PM EST and will be played at Gas South Arena.
The December game included in the Game of the Month Pack has been moved to 12/7 with a 3:00 PM EST start time as a result of this change.
With these changes, the Atlanta Gladiators remind fans that all dates, times, and promotions for the 2025-26 season are still subject to change at this time.
