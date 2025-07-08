Schedule Change: Home Games on 12/5 & 12/6 Moved to 2/27 & 3/21

July 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced a schedule change impacting two home games originally scheduled for 12/5 and 12/6 at Gas South Arena. The two games against the Jacksonville Icemen have been moved from 12/5 and 12/6, to 2/27 and 3/21. Both rescheduled games will have a start time of 7:00 PM EST and will be played at Gas South Arena.

The December game included in the Game of the Month Pack has been moved to 12/7 with a 3:00 PM EST start time as a result of this change.

With these changes, the Atlanta Gladiators remind fans that all dates, times, and promotions for the 2025-26 season are still subject to change at this time.







ECHL Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.