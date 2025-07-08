Ben Holmstrom Named Thunder Associate Head Coach

July 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has named Ben Holmstrom as the team's new Associate Head Coach.

Holmstrom, 38, returns to Glens Falls after beginning his professional career with the American Hockey League's Adirondack Phantoms in the 2009-2010 season and serving as the team's captain from 2011-2014. In 256 regular-season games with the Phantoms, Holmstrom recorded 49 goals and 73 assists for 122 points.

"I'm very excited to come back to the same spot my professional playing career started," said Holmstrom. "My goal is to try and help these players and this team exceed their potential and put a winning team on the ice in front of these passionate fans! I look forward to feeling the energy the Thunder fans bring in October!"

The Colorado Springs, Colorado native appeared in seven National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers during his time in Adirondack. Following the 2013-14 season, Holmstrom served as the assistant captain for the Charlotte Checkers and totaled 20 points in 62 games. In 611 American Hockey League games with Adirondack, Charlotte, Bridgeport and Rochester, Holmstrom had 79 goals and 138 assists for 217 points.

From 2019-2022, Holmstrom played in 89 ECHL games with Norfolk, Cincinnati and South Carolina and recorded 14 goals and 28 assists for 42 points.

Holmstrom's coaching career began during the 2022-2023 season with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears where he served as an assistant coach and helped lead them to a 105-82-29 regular season record and qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs the past two seasons. During the playoff stretch, Orlando went to the South Division Final both years and knocked out the Regular Season Champion, South Carolina Stingrays this past season.

"We are extremely excited to bring together these two coaches, as we feel we've assembled a first-rate ECHL hockey staff," said the members of the Hockey Board collectively in making the announcement today. "Each of our new coaches are hard working with deep ties to Adirondack hockey and we are confident they will complement each other well in leading our team on the ice." "Sylvain's extensive hockey knowledge and coaching experience at the pro level along with his talents in developing junior players will combine with Ben's considerable recruiting experience as assistant coach in Orlando (for the past three years) to provide the Thunder with all the necessary tools for success."

The Hockey Board members of the Adirondack Thunder are Elisabeth Mahoney, Craig Darby, Paul Dowen, Greg Joly, David Krogmann, Claude Loiselle, Kevin Mahoney, Glenn Merkosky and Ed Moore.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







