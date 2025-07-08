Forward Sam Craggs Returns to Walleye for Fifth Consecutive Season

TOLEDO, OH - Forward Sam Craggs will once again suit up for the Walleye, marking his fifth consecutive season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Craggs, of Elmhurst, Illinois, returns to the Pond for another season of T-Town Hockey. Last year, the 28-year-old posted another 20g-20a campaign, as his 21 goals and 26 assists netted him 47 total points, while accumulating 54 penalty minutes and a +2. He also posted 10 points (4G, 6A), 18 penalty minutes, and a +6 in 20 games during the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Craggs also tied a Walleye single season record by playing in all 72 games alongside teammates Brandon Kruse and Brendon Michaelian. The trio became the fifth, sixth, and seventh Walleye ever to play a full season, and the only trio to achieve the feat in the same season.

Craggs has a chance to record the ninth 72-game season and match Kyle Rogers as the only player to achieve it twice (2011-12, 2012-13). Craggs ranks in multiple top 10s for the Walleye, ranking in games played (7th, 213), points (10th, 128), goals (7th, 60), shots (10th, 440), power play goals (T-9th, 15) and shorthanded goals (T-3rd, 3), unassisted goals (T-4th, 4), and first goals (7th, 11).

Craggs has spent his entire pro career with the Walleye, tallying 128 points (60G, 68A) over 213 games. Prior to his pro career, Craggs played five collegiate seasons at Bowling Green State University, accumulating 64 points (30G, 34A) over 181 games as a Falcon.







