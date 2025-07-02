Vote for Next Season's Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Class
July 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
The seventh class of the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame will be inducted during Hockey Heritage Weekend in January 2026. Up to five individuals will be selected for inclusion into the hallowed hall, which recognizes those who have left an indelible mark on Toledo hockey history.
Inductees will be chosen by a committee of eight, consisting of former players spanning six decades, as well as past and current members of the media. Ranked fan opinions reflect the ninth vote of the committee. Toledo hockey fans are encouraged to vote for up to five individuals to be included in the class of 2026.
Online voting concludes on Wednesday, July 16.
