Railers to Host First Ever "Worcester Sharks Night" Presented by Fidelity Bank

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) have announced that they will be hosting their first ever "Worcester Sharks Night" presented by Fidelity Bank on Saturday, January 31st against the Wheeling Nailers at 6:05 p.m.

The Worcester Sharks resided at the DCU Center and played in the American Hockey League from 2006 to 2015 following the relocation of the San Jose Sharks' prior affiliate, the Cleveland Barons. The Worcester Sharks relocated to San Jose to become the San Jose Barracuda in 2015.

"There has been a growing call from our fanbase to commemorate the Sharks' time here in Worcester," Railers COO Michael G. Myers said. "We felt that being ten years removed from their departure that it's time to celebrate the impact the Sharks had on hockey in Central Massachusetts and their contributions to Worcester Pro Hockey. In addition to the team's local impact, the Sharks developed a number of players in their time here that went on to shape the current professional hockey landscape through scoring goals, setting records, and winning championships. We look forward to celebrating this chapter of Worcester hockey lineage with our fans this season."

Through their affiliation with San Jose, the Worcester Sharks hosted a number of players who went on to have impactful careers in the NHL, including Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski, Yanni Gourde, Tomas Hertl, Barclay Goodrow, Thomas Greiss, Alex Stalock, Andrew Desjardins, Matt Irwin, Justin Braun, Dylan DeMelo, Jason Demers, Jonathan Cheechoo, and current New York Islanders General Manager Mathieu Darche among others.

Additional details surrounding the night will be revealed closer to the date of the game. The full Worcester Railers promotions schedule will be released in the coming weeks across all digital and social platforms. Fans can join the single game ticket pre-sale for each of the upcoming 36 home games including Sharks Night by accessing the presale link here. Anyone who signs up gets first access to tickets at a discounted price!

