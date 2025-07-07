Utah Grizzlies Sign Forward Griffin Ness for Upcoming 2025-26 Season

July 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Griffin Ness for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Ness appeared in 14 games for the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season, scoring 3 goals and 7 assists. He was acquired by the Grizzlies in a trade with Toledo for Cole Gallant on March 10, 2025. Ness appeared in a total of 73 ECHL games during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 14 goals and 18 assists.

"I'm super excited to be coming back to Utah. The team and community really brought me in during my short time at the end of the season. I can't wait to get back to work and bring all the amazing fans a championship," says Ness.

Ness began his pro career by appearing in 2 games for the Maine Mariners towards the end of the 2023-24 season. Ness played at the University of North Dakota from 2020-2024, scoring 10 goals and 10 assists. Ness was the captain of the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks from 2018-2020. His brother, Tucker Ness, currently plays at Arizona State University.

"Griffin's work ethic will prove to be his biggest asset this offseason. He had a great first full season in the league last year, and the work he is putting in now will translate to success on the ice. We are excited to see Griffin grow as a player, which might translate for future opportunities with our affiliates in the future," says GM Erik Hudson.

There are a variety of ticket packages available for the 2025-26 Utah Grizzlies season. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com. Make sure to follow the Grizzlies on social media or utahgrizzlies.com for more information leading up to the 2025-26 season.







