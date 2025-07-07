Thunder Acquire Armstrong, Wong from Atlanta

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired forwards Easton Armstrong and Eric Wong from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for defenseman Brendan Less.

Armstrong, 22, played 51 games last season in his rookie campaign with Atlanta and recorded eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points. Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 204-pound forward played 210 games for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats and Winnipeg Ice and totaled 60 goals and 39 assists for 99 points.

Wong, 23, scored one goal in ten games for Atlanta after joining the team following his three years at University of Toronto. In 71 U Sports games, the Erie, Ontario native recorded 25 goals and 46 assists for 71 points. Prior to that, Wong played 255 games with Oshawa, Kingston and Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League and tallied 68 goals and 54 assists for 122 points.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







