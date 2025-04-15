Connor Murphy Recalled by Wranglers
April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, goaltender Connor Murphy has been recalled by the Calgary Wranglers.
Murphy, 26, finished his second ECHL season with a 12-8-4 record in 25 games played with the Rush. After a career-high 55 saves in a victory at Tulsa on March 27th, Murphy returned to action in the season finale Saturday against Utah.
The Hudson Falls, N.Y. native led Rapid City in goals-against average (3.04) and save percentage (.914) in the 2024-25 season. He has also seen four appearances up with the Wranglers, and heads to Calgary as they enter the final week of the regular season.
The Wranglers have clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs, which begin next week. If the season were to end today, Calgary would face the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the first round.
