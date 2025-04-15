Fort Wayne's Mayhew Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year
April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Kyle Mayhew of the Fort Wayne Komets is the ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2024-25 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.
Derek Daschke of Utah finished second, followed by Savannah's Dennis Cesana, Connor Welsh of Worcester and Idaho's Matt Register.
The ECHL will announce the winners of the Hockey Operations Department of the Year and the John Brophy Coach of the Year Award winners on Wednesday.
Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Mayhew was tied for seventh among ECHL defensemen with 11 goals, third with 41 assists and fourth with 52 points in 60 games this season. He led all blueliners - and was tied for fourth overall in the league - with 27 power-play points, while ranking second with 22 power-play assists and third with five power-play goals. Mayhew was loaned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on March 18, and he has posted seven points (1g-6a) in 13 games with the Condors.
ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners
2024-25 Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets
2023-24 Patrick Kudla, Idaho Steelheads
2022-23 Owen Headrick, Idaho Steelheads
2021-22 Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies
2020-21 Les Lancaster, Allen Americans
2019-20 Alex Breton, Allen Americans
2018-19 Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles
2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles
2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers
2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades
2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign
2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators
2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals
2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye
2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings
2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces
2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers
2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots
2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves
2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express
2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers
1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers
1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm
1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights
1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers
1988-89 Kelly Szautner, Erie Panthers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 15, 2025
- Fort Wayne's Mayhew Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year - Fort Wayne Komets
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays, Hershey Recalls Seth Eisele - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fort Wayne's Mayhew Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year - ECHL
- Indy's Lemos Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Connor Murphy Recalled by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Announce 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs Roster - Florida Everblades
- Admirals and Nailers Set to Battle in 2025 North Division Semifinals; Announce Playoff Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Solar Bears Announce 2025 Playoff Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Announce 2024-25 Team Award Winners - Idaho Steelheads
- Komets Release Playoff Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Heartlanders Announce Playoff Roster - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Announce 2025 Playoff Roster - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Announce 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Announce 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Walleye Announce 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Heartlanders Prepare for Start of Central Division Semifinals Friday, Team's First-Ever Postseason Appearance - Iowa Heartlanders
- Royals Release 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Reading Royals
- Lions de Trois-Rivières Reveal Playoff Roster - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.