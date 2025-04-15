Fort Wayne's Mayhew Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year

April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Kyle Mayhew of the Fort Wayne Komets is the ECHL Defenseman of the Year for 2024-25 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The ECHL Defenseman of the Year award is presented annually to the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.

Derek Daschke of Utah finished second, followed by Savannah's Dennis Cesana, Connor Welsh of Worcester and Idaho's Matt Register.

The ECHL will announce the winners of the Hockey Operations Department of the Year and the John Brophy Coach of the Year Award winners on Wednesday.

Named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, Mayhew was tied for seventh among ECHL defensemen with 11 goals, third with 41 assists and fourth with 52 points in 60 games this season. He led all blueliners - and was tied for fourth overall in the league - with 27 power-play points, while ranking second with 22 power-play assists and third with five power-play goals. Mayhew was loaned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on March 18, and he has posted seven points (1g-6a) in 13 games with the Condors.

ECHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners

2024-25 Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets

2023-24 Patrick Kudla, Idaho Steelheads

2022-23 Owen Headrick, Idaho Steelheads

2021-22 Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies

2020-21 Les Lancaster, Allen Americans

2019-20 Alex Breton, Allen Americans

2018-19 Eric Knodel, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2016-17 Matt Register, Colorado Eagles

2015-16 Mathew Maione, Wheeling Nailers

2014-15 Mike Little, Florida Everblades

2013-14 Matt Register, Ontario Reign

2012-13 Sacha Guimond, Gwinnett Gladiators

2011-12 Aaron Schneekloth, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Eric Regan, Elmira Jackals

2009-10 J.C. Sawyer, Toledo Walleye

2008-09 Dylan Yeo, Victoria Salmon Kings

2007-08 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces

2006-07 Jon Awe, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Ryan Gaucher, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Ray DiLauro, Wheeling Nailers

2003-04 Corey Neilson, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Jim Baxter, Mississippi Sea Wolves

2001-02 Duncan Dalmao, Roanoke Express

2000-01 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1996-97 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1994-95 Brandon Smith, Dayton Bombers

1993-94 Tom Nemeth, Dayton Bombers

1992-93 Derek Booth, Toledo Storm

1991-92 Scott White, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Brett MacDonald, Nashville Knights

1989-90 Bill Whitfield, Virginia Lancers

1988-89 Kelly Szautner, Erie Panthers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.