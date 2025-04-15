ECHL Transactions - April 15
April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 15, 2025:
Fort Wayne:
add Nathan Day, G signed amateur tryout
delete Connor Ungar, G placed on reserve
Indy:
add Kevin Lombardi, F assigned by Rockford 4/14
Iowa:
add Gavin Hain, F assigned by Iowa Wild
Orlando:
add Liam Soulière, G signed amateur tryout
Trois-Rivières:
add Vincent Sévigny, D assigned by Laval
delete Emmett Serensits, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Finn Harding, D signed contract 4/14
add Lars Christian Rødne, F signed amateur tryout
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 15, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - April 15 - ECHL
- Icemen Announce 2025 Playoff Roster - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Will Open 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs against Solar Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Fort Wayne's Mayhew Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year - Fort Wayne Komets
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Stingrays, Hershey Recalls Seth Eisele - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fort Wayne's Mayhew Named ECHL Defenseman of the Year - ECHL
- Indy's Lemos Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Connor Murphy Recalled by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Announce 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs Roster - Florida Everblades
- Admirals and Nailers Set to Battle in 2025 North Division Semifinals; Announce Playoff Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Solar Bears Announce 2025 Playoff Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Announce 2024-25 Team Award Winners - Idaho Steelheads
- Komets Release Playoff Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Heartlanders Announce Playoff Roster - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Announce 2025 Playoff Roster - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Announce 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Announce 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Walleye Announce 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Heartlanders Prepare for Start of Central Division Semifinals Friday, Team's First-Ever Postseason Appearance - Iowa Heartlanders
- Royals Release 2025 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Reading Royals
- Lions de Trois-Rivières Reveal Playoff Roster - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.