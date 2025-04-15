ECHL Transactions - April 15

April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 15, 2025:

Fort Wayne:

add Nathan Day, G signed amateur tryout

delete Connor Ungar, G placed on reserve

Indy:

add Kevin Lombardi, F assigned by Rockford 4/14

Iowa:

add Gavin Hain, F assigned by Iowa Wild

Orlando:

add Liam Soulière, G signed amateur tryout

Trois-Rivières:

add Vincent Sévigny, D assigned by Laval

delete Emmett Serensits, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Finn Harding, D signed contract 4/14

add Lars Christian Rødne, F signed amateur tryout

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.