Heartlanders Prepare for Start of Central Division Semifinals Friday, Team's First-Ever Postseason Appearance

April 15, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

The Iowa Heartlanders are preparing for their first-ever Kelly Cup Playoffs games against the Fort Wayne Komets. This week, the team is on the road Friday, Apr. 18 and Saturday, Apr. 19 at 6:35 p.m. The Heartlanders are home for Game 3 on Mon., Apr. 21 at 7:05 p.m., Game 4 on Tues., Apr. 22 at 7:05 p.m. and Game 5 (if necessary) Thurs., Apr. 24 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 will feature a Rally Towel giveaway thanks to our friends at the Iowa City Area Sports Commission. The next night for Game 4, get set for a Cowbell Giveaway pres. by Pinseekers.

The Heartlanders finished the season with a franchise-best record of 36-25-7-4, earning 83 points and third in the Central Division. The team had their second sellout in ever on Saturday, Apr. 12 on Fan Appreciation Night vs. Cincinnati!

For all first round away playoff games, the Heartlanders will be hosting watch parties in the Iowa City/Coralville area. Come out and support the Heartlanders at these free to attend watch parties, with chances to win prizes and playoff tickets.

Game 1 Watch Parties on Friday, Apr. 18: Big Grove Brewery-Iowa City at 6:00 p.m. | The Airliner Iowa City at 6:00 p.m.

Game 2 Watch Parties on Saturday, Apr. 19: Iowa Athletic Club at 6:00 p.m. | Brothers Bar and Grill at 6:00 p.m.

Need to know:

Ryan McGuire recorded three points last week, two goals and one assist.

T.J. Walsh led the team in points this regular season with 43.

The Heartlanders finished the regular season with 83 points, 15 more than any other season in team history (2021-22 inaugural season, 68 points).

Central Division Semifinals Schedule

Here's our schedule for the Central Division Semifinals vs. Fort Wayne!

Game 1 at FORT WAYNE: Friday, April 18 at 6:35 p.m. CT

Game 2 at FORT WAYNE: Saturday, April 19 at 6:35 p.m. CT

Game 3 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Monday, April 21 at 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 4 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Tuesday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 5 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Thursday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT ** if necessary

Game 6 at FORT WAYNE: Sunday, April 27 at 4:05 p.m. CT ** if necessary

Game 7 at FORT WAYNE: Tuesday, April 29 at 6:35 p.m. CT ** if necessary

Last week's games

Wednesday, Apr. 9 vs Cincinnati Cyclones: Iowa recorded power-play goals from Will Calverley and Matt Sop in a game they lost, 4-2, to Cincinnati.

Friday, Apr. 11 vs Cincinnati Cyclones: The Heartlanders rallied to win, 4-3, in overtime over the Cyclones with a goal from Ryan McGuire.

Saturday, Apr. 12 vs Cincinnati Cyclones: The Heartlanders fell, 5-2, to Cincinnati. Ryan McGuire scored for the second night in a row and Jack O'Brien also recorded a goal.

Sunday, Apr. 13 vs Kalamazoo Wings: The Heartlanders scored five straight in a 6-4 victory over the Wings to finish out the regular season.

