Heartlanders End Winningest Season Ever with 4-1 Loss in Game 7
April 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 4-1, to the Fort Wayne Komets in Game 7 of the Central Division Semifinals Tuesday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Ryan Miotto scored the first goal, but Fort Wayne rattled off three in the second and then added an empty netter to seal it.
The loss ended Iowa's best season in team history. The Heartlanders finished with 36 wins and 83 points, then won three postseason games to take the Komets to brink of elimination. The Heartlanders won two of three games at Xtream Arena in the first round, and took the other to overtime.
Iowa's 2025-26 regular season begins in October at Xtream Arena, and Season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2025-26 season by visiting iowaheartlanders.com.
William Rousseau blocked 17 shots (3 GA). Nathan Day won with 32 saves, including 18 in the third, to move to 2-0-1 in the series.
