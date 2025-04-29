Solar Bears Announce Playoff Dates and Times for South Division Finals against Florida
April 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO. Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have moved on in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs and will take on the Florida Everblades in the best-of-seven, South Division Finals for a second consecutive season, beginning with Game One Friday night in Estero.
Orlando's second round schedule is as follows:
Game 1 - Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena
Game 2 - Saturday, May 3 at 7:00 p.m. - Hertz Arena
Game 3 - Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center
Game 4 - Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center
*Game 5 - Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center
*Game 6 - Monday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena
*Game 7- Tuesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena
*if necessary
Tickets for the second round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Janney Roofing, can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com and at the Kia Center Box Office on Wednesday, April 30 at 10:00am ET.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 29, 2025
- Heartlanders End Winningest Season Ever with 4-1 Loss in Game 7 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Solar Bears Announce Playoff Dates and Times for South Division Finals against Florida - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Season Comes to an End in 2-0 Loss to Orlando in Game Seven - South Carolina Stingrays
- Komets Win Game Seven 4-1 to Advance to Next Round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs - Fort Wayne Komets
- Florida Everblades Announce Dates for South Division Finals against Orlando - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - April 29 - ECHL
- Knight Monsters Reveal Second Round Playoff Schedule - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Ron Choules Signs Two-Year Contract Extension - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Reading Royals and Philadelphia Flyers Extend Affiliation Agreement - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Shut out Oilers to Advance to Mountain Division Finals - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Announce Playoff Dates and Times for South Division Finals against Florida
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Orlando Solar Bears from Belleville Senators
- Solar Bears Announce Home Playoff Dates and Times for Round One