Solar Bears Announce Playoff Dates and Times for South Division Finals against Florida

April 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO. Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have moved on in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs and will take on the Florida Everblades in the best-of-seven, South Division Finals for a second consecutive season, beginning with Game One Friday night in Estero.

Orlando's second round schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Game 2 - Saturday, May 3 at 7:00 p.m. - Hertz Arena

Game 3 - Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

Game 4 - Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

*Game 5 - Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m. - Kia Center

*Game 6 - Monday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

*Game 7- Tuesday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. - Hertz Arena

*if necessary

Tickets for the second round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Janney Roofing, can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com and at the Kia Center Box Office on Wednesday, April 30 at 10:00am ET.

