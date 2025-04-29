Stingrays Season Comes to an End in 2-0 Loss to Orlando in Game Seven

South Carolina Stingrays huddle on the ice

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays fell to the Orlando Solar Bears 2-0 in game seven of their best-of-seven first-round series in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers.

Hudson Thornton and Spencer Kersten scored for the Solar Bears, while South Carolina goaltender Seth Eisele made 24 saves on 25 shots.

The first period ended scoreless, with each team getting eight shots on goal apiece.

Thornton broke the 0-0 deadlock when he scored with 4:57 remaining in the second period. He toe dragged and fired a shot from the high slot that made its way through a screen set by Jack Adams.

The third period was tight-checking, with only nine total shots on goal. Orlando sealed the game with ten seconds left on the clock with an empty net goal by Spencer Kersten to solidify a 2-0 final score.

The South Carolina Stingrays would like to thank everyone who supported the team throughout the 2024-25 season.

