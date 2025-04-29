Mavericks Shut out Oilers to Advance to Mountain Division Finals

April 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks finished the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a statement, shutting out the Tulsa Oilers 4-0 on Monday night at Cable Dahmer Arena to win the series in six games.

Jack LaFontaine was rock-solid again, stopping all 24 shots he faced for his second shutout of the postseason. Kansas City outshot Tulsa 32-24 and controlled the pace throughout the night.

The Mavericks opened the scoring at 9:45 of the first period, when Cade Borchardt buried a breakaway created off a play along the boards. Justin MacPherson picked up the lone assist. Just minutes later at 16:32, Jackson Berezowski made it 2-0, finishing off a crisp pass from David Cotton, with Landon McCallum adding the second assist.

Kansas City added to the lead late in the second period at 17:59, when Damien Giroux struck to extend the advantage.

Nolan Sullivan sealed the win with a third-period goal at 13:07, assisted by Nathan Dunkley, to cap off a dominant Mavericks performance.

The Mavericks' penalty kill was sharp, going 2-for-2, while the power play finished 0-for-2.

Kansas City now advances to the Mountain Division Finals to take on the Tahoe Knight Monsters.

Game 1 is Sunday, May 4 at 4:00 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 2 is Monday, May 5 at 7:00 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Ticket information coming soon!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 29, 2025

Mavericks Shut out Oilers to Advance to Mountain Division Finals - Kansas City Mavericks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.