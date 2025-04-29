Komets Win Game Seven 4-1 to Advance to Next Round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs

April 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

In the deciding game seven against Iowa at the Coliseum, the Komets took down the Heartlanders to advance to the next round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

For the sixth time in the series, the Komets failed to score first, as Iowa's Ryan Miotto scored the only goal of the first period at 5:36.

In the second period, Blake Murray struck for the third time in the series to tie the match with assists from Alex Aleardi and Darren Brady. Murray's goal was followed by an Alex Swetlikoff power-play goal at 10:19 and an Ethan Keppen strike at 13:04 to give the Komets a 3-1 lead after two periods.

In the final frame, the Komets had to kill two penalties, eventually leading to Anthony Petruzzelli gaining an empty net goal to give the Komets the 4-1 win. Nathan Day made 32 saves for the win.

