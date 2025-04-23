Komets Fall in Double OT 3-2

The Komets resumed their playoff series with the Heartlanders on Tuesday in Iowa and fell 3-2 in double overtime.

For the fourth game of the series, the Heartlanders struck first with a goal at 13:50 and followed it with a power-play goal at 18:22 to make the score 2-0 after the first period.

Alex Swetilikoff collected the second period's only goal with a power-play strike at 14:15 with assists from James Stefan and Alex Aleardi.

In the third period, Odeen Tufto tied the game on the team's second power-play goal at 13:14, with assists credited to Swetlikoff and Jack Dugan to send the game to overtime tied at two.

After a scoreless first overtime, Iowa tied the series with a game-winning goal at 7:07 in the second overtime.

