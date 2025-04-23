ECHL Transactions - April 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 23, 2025:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Wheeling:

Lars Christian Rødne, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

delete Colin Theisen, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve

add Ty Cheveldayoff, F activated from reserve

delete Noah Laaouan, D placed on reserve

delete Justin McRae, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve

delete Matt Crasa, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Cameron Cook, F activated from reserve

delete Tyler Gratton, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve

add Emmett Serensits, D activated from reserve

delete Kirby Proctor, D placed on reserve

delete Jakov Novak, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Lars Christian Rødne, F signed amateur tryout 4/22

add Logan Pietila, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre

add Chase Pietila, D returned from loan by Wilkes-Barre

delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Spencer Blackwell, F activated from reserve

delete Declan Smith, F placed on reserve

