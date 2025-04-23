ECHL Transactions - April 23
April 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 23, 2025:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Wheeling:
Lars Christian Rødne, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
delete Colin Theisen, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve
add Ty Cheveldayoff, F activated from reserve
delete Noah Laaouan, D placed on reserve
delete Justin McRae, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve
delete Matt Crasa, F placed on reserve
Reading:
add Cameron Cook, F activated from reserve
delete Tyler Gratton, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve
add Emmett Serensits, D activated from reserve
delete Kirby Proctor, D placed on reserve
delete Jakov Novak, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Lars Christian Rødne, F signed amateur tryout 4/22
add Logan Pietila, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre
add Chase Pietila, D returned from loan by Wilkes-Barre
delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
add Spencer Blackwell, F activated from reserve
delete Declan Smith, F placed on reserve
