Lions Sweep Royals, Advance to Second Round for the First Time in Franchise History

April 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Reading, Pennsylvania - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) have completed a first-round sweep of the Reading Royals (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) with a 5-2 win, clinching their first-ever trip to the second round of the playoffs.

Ron Choules' squad came out firing, and it didn't take long for Alex Beaucage to strike on the power play, netting his fourth goal of the postseason to give the Lions the early lead. The Royals quickly answered back with a power-play goal of their own, as Mason Primeau tipped a shot past Luke Cavallin. But Lions captain Morgan Adams-Moisan restored the lead before the halfway mark of the opening period.

The second period saw a reversal of momentum. Shane Sellar tied the game early, and Reading followed with a flurry of shots, but Cavallin stood tall in net to keep things level.

The Lions got off to a slow start in the third but completely took over in the second half of the frame, applying constant pressure in the offensive zone. Vincent Sévigny eventually broke through with the go-ahead goal, and both Nicolas Guay and Logan Nijhoff added empty-netters to seal the Lions' fourth straight victory.

The Lions will return home to await the outcome of the series between the Wheeling Nailers (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate) and the Norfolk Admirals (Winnipeg Jets affiliate). Game 1 of the second round is set for Friday, May 2, at Colisée Vidéotron.

Tickets for Round 2 go on sale tomorrow at 9 a.m. at lions3r.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.