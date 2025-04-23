Kansas City's Potter Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
April 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Nick Potter of the Kansas City Mavericks is the 2024-25 recipient of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.
The winner is determined in a vote of the league's athletic trainers.
Potter, who previously received the award during the 2018-19 season, is in his ninth season with the Mavericks. Potter served as the President of the ECHL Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society Executive Committee and is a member of the ECHL Player Safety Committee, ensuring the highest quality of healthcare and medical advancements provided to players and teams. Potter is also the ECHL representative on the AHL Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society Executive Committee.
Before joining the Mavericks staff, he spent eight seasons as an assistant athletic trainer for the Kansas City Chiefs. A 2005 Western Michigan University graduate, he spent his 2004 and 2005 summers as an athletic training intern for the Detroit Lions. Potter earned his master's degree in sports management from Texas Tech, where he spent two seasons as a graduate assistant with the school's football and golf teams. He is a certified athletic trainer and a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association and Kansas City Athletic Trainers Society, in addition to his membership in PHATS.
ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
2024-25 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks
2023-24 Cody Lindhorst, Kalamazoo Wings
2022-23 Jordan Dutton, Allen Americans
2021-22 Tim Murray, Cincinnati Cyclones
2020-21 ECHL Athletic Trainers
2019-20 George Bullock, Indy Fuel
2018-19 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks
2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies
2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces
2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades
2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones
2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express
2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder
2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign
2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers
2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals
