Heartlanders Win in Double Overtime, 3-2, Tying Series at Two

April 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders defenseman Zeteny Hadobas scored the game-winning goal at 7:07 of the second overtime to earn a 3-2 victory for the Heartlanders over the Fort Wayne Komets in Game 4 of the Central Division Semifinals. The series is tied, 2-2.

Game 5 of the Central Division Semifinals is Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena. Come support the team in the final home game of the series as the Heartlanders look for the win against the Komets in the best-of-seven series.

The game was longest ever in franchise history at three hours and forty-five minutes. Hadobas earned his first ever playoff point with the top-shelf goal. Matthew Sop recorded three assists. Jack O'Brien scored once and earned the primary helper on the OT winner.

Mike Koster notched two points (1g-1a). William Rousseau made 32 saves in the victory for his first playoff win.

Koster opened up the scoring 13 minutes into the first period with his first pro goal. Sop and Dakota Raabe were credited with the assists. In the final minutes of the period, O'Brien notched a back-door, power-play goal to extend Iowa's lead to 2-0. Koster and Sop earned their second points of the game with the assists.

In the second period, Alex Swetlikoff slashed the Heartlanders lead to 2-1 on the power play. Odeen Tufto tied the game at two with a power-play goal in the final seven minutes of the third to force OT.

Nathaniel Day made 35 saves in the defeat.

