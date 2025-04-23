Tickets on Sale Now for Stingrays vs Solar Bears Game Six Sunday Night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - With the South Carolina Stingrays' best-of-seven first round playoffs series against Orlando tied at two games apiece, a game six will be necessary and will be played on Sunday, April 27 at 6:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum. Tickets for game six are available now for purchase by visiting StingraysHockey.com or at Ticketmaster.com.

Should the series need a deciding game seven, that would also be played at the North Charleston Coliseum on Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 pm. Tickets for that game will not go on sale unless it is necessary.

South Carolina's first round matchup of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Neal Brothers, continues with game five tomorrow at 7:00 pm at the Kia Center in Orlando.

