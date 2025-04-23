Kansas City's Nick Potter Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

April 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to announce that Head Athletic Trainer Nick Potterhas been named the 2024-25 Warrior Hockey ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year, as voted on by athletic trainers across the league.

This marks Potter's second time receiving the league's top honor for athletic training, having first earned the award in the 2018-19 season. The recognition comes in a milestone year for Potter, who celebrated his 650th career professional hockey game on February 16.

Nick is incredibly deserving of this accolade. He's been with our organization for nearly a decade and is truly one of the unsung heroes behind the scenes." said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "Nick always puts our players first - making sure they receive the best treatment possible and constantly looking for ways to help them recover and stay healthy. His tireless work ethic and commitment to player care are unmatched. A lot of what he does goes unnoticed, but his impact on our team is enormous. He's got an incredible personality that gels seamlessly with both the players and our staff. We couldn't be prouder - it's an honor to have someone like Nick as part of our organization.

Potter is currently in his ninth season with the Mavericks, where he has consistently led with professionalism and care. He served as President of the ECHL Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society Executive Committeeand remains an active member of the ECHL Player Safety Committee, helping ensure best practices in player health and safety across the league. In addition, Potter represents the ECHL on the AHL Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society Executive Committee, fostering collaboration between the leagues.

Prior to joining the Mavericks, Potter spent eight seasons as an assistant athletic trainer for the Kansas City Chiefs. A 2005 graduate of Western Michigan University, he began his NFL career with two summer internships with the Detroit Lions. He later earned his master's degree in sports management from Texas Tech University, working with the football and golf programs during his time there.

Potter is a certified athletic trainer and a member of the National Athletic Trainers' Association, Kansas City Athletic Trainers Society, and PHATS.

The Kansas City Mavericks congratulate Nick on this well-earned honor and thank him for his outstanding commitment to the health and performance of our players.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.