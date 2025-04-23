Malmström Gives Blades Third Straight OT Win

April 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades mob Anton Malmström after his game-winning goal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the third time in as many games, the South Division Semifinals went to overtime, and for the third time in as many games, the Florida Everblades knocked off the Jacksonville Icemen in overtime. Anton Malmström's goal just 6:26 into the extra period sealed a 2-1 victory Wednesday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and gave the good guys a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

As was the case in Games One and Two, the Everblades lit the lamp first, taking a 1-0 lead on Colton Hargrove's first tally of the playoffs with just 18.6 seconds remaining in the opening period. Hargrove staked the Blades to the early lead, with Dillon Hamaliuk picking up the assist.

As was the case in each of the first two games of the series, Jacksonville picked up an equalizer, tying the game at 1-1 midway through the second period off a goal by Chris Grando at the 9:55 mark.

Florida staved off a pair of minor penalties 14 seconds apart late in the middle frame, as Jacksonville failed to capitalize on a five-on-three advantage that lasted for 1:46 until the 17:42 mark, due in large part by brilliant play in the crease by ECHL Goaltender of the Year Cam Johnson and a strong penalty killing unit in front of him. The 1-1 deadlock continued into the third period, making it three straight games this series with a tie score in the final frame of regulation.

The deadlock continued through a hard-fought, defensive third period in which shots on goal were even at just four apiece. Despite going on the power play twice in the third frame after Jacksonville was whistled for no penalties in the first two frames, the Everblades were unable to snap the deadlock. The Blades outshot the Icemen 23-22 in regulation.

In the extra period, Florida dominated the shot tally 6-1, and Malmström finally broke through - and broke the hearts of 5,832 North Florida fans - with the game winner 6:26 into bonus hockey. Oliver Chau and Kyle Betts registered the helpers.

Johnson stopped 22 of 23 shots and earned another win, while his Jacksonville counterpart Matt Vernon turned aside 27 of 29 Everblades attempts, suffering his second loss in as many starts in the series.

The Everblades and Icemen will square off in Game Four of the best-of-seven series Thursday night in Jacksonville, with the opening puck drop slated for 7:00 p.m. If necessary, the Icemen would host Game Five Sunday at 3:00 p.m., with Florida hosting potential Games Six and Seven on April 29 and 30, respectively, at 7:30 p.m. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

---

BLADES BITS

The Everblades' 3-0 start in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Lexus is the Blades' best postseason start since opening the 2018 Playoffs with seven straight victories. That season, Florida opened the playoffs with a four-game sweep of Atlanta and three straight wins over Orlando, eventually winning that series in five games.

Cam Johnson earned his 40th win of the season, picking up his third of the playoffs after winning 37 games during the regular season, one shy of the ECHL record.

Colton Hargrove's first period goal and the assist by Dillon Hamaliuk were the first points recorded by either player this postseason. Anton Malmström's OT game-winner was also his first point of the playoffs.

Oliver Chau has picked up assists in back-to-back games, while Kyle Betts added a helper for his second point of the postseason.

