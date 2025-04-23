Mavericks Down Oilers 5-1 in Game 3 to Take 2-1 Series Lead

April 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks took control of their opening-round playoff series with a decisive 5-1 victory over the Tulsa Oilers in Game 3 of the Mountain Division Semifinals on Tuesday night at BOK Center. The Mavericks now hold a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

Kansas City's offense erupted in the second period, scoring four times to break open what had been a 1-0 game after one. The Mavericks were also efficient on special teams, converting 1-of-2 power plays and going 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Cade Borchardt opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the playoffs at 12:11 of the first period, assisted by Casey Carreau and Max Andreev.

The second period was all Kansas City. Damien Giroux scored at 9:01, followed by goals from Zack Trott (16:44), Charlie Wright (18:45), and David Cotton (19:10) to put the Mavericks ahead 5-0 after 40 minutes.

Jack LaFontaine was steady in net, turning aside 23 of 24 shots. Tulsa's only goal came at 16:01 of the third period, scored by Mike McKee.

Kansas City outshot Tulsa 26-24, with contributions from all four lines and a strong defensive effort to shut things down late.

Game 4 will take place Thursday night at BOK Center, where the Mavericks will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Puck drop is set for 7:05.

