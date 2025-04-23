Game Day - Round 1, Game #4 - Trois-Rivières Lions vs. Reading Royals

April 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

READING - The Trois-Rivières Lions (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) and the Reading Royals (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) face off tonight for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series at Santander Arena.

Players to Watch - Trois-Rivières Lions:

#20 Andrew Coxhead: Acquired at the trade deadline, the forward scored the double-overtime game-winner in Game 3. In just one playoff game this season, he's already tallied a goal and an assist.

#33 Luke Cavallin: The Lions' goaltender has been outstanding since the start of the playoffs. He made 42 saves in his last outing, earning his third straight win of the postseason.

#9 Nicolas Guay: The Quebec-born forward is off to a strong playoff start, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 3 games. He also picked up an assist on Coxhead's game-winner in double overtime on Monday night.

Players to Watch - Reading Royals:

#25 Mason Primeau: The towering forward has consistently been a threat to the Lions, whether through his scoring touch or his physical play. He scored Reading's second goal in Monday's loss - his second of the series.

#9 Sam Sedley: The defenseman has been Reading's top blueliner so far in the playoffs, contributing a goal and an assist in three postseason games.

#29 Vinnie Purpura: The goaltender made his playoff debut in Monday's double-overtime loss, stopping 33 of 36 shots. Despite the loss, he delivered a strong performance between the pipes.

