Backs to Wall for Nailers After Game Three

April 23, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers look for a shot against the Norfolk Admirals

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers have run into a brick wall in the North Division Semifinal Series against the Norfolk Admirals. Norfolk goaltender Thomas Milic shined between the pipes for a third straight match, as he made 35 saves, and was only beaten by a Matt Koopman shorthanded goal. Ryan Chyzowski was the top offensive performer for the Admirals on Wednesday night, as he tallied one goal and two assists in the 5-1 final, which gave Norfolk a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The teams played to a scoreless first period, with Wheeling holding an 8-6 advantage in shots. The middle frame was a different story, as four pucks found the twines. Unfortunately for the Nailers, three of those four were recorded by the visitors. The first goal came off of a turnover and a transition rush. Ryan Chyzowski carried the puck in on the left side of the offensive zone, then dropped a pass back to Hank Crone, who quickly found Denis Smirnov for a one-time dart from the right circle. The Admirals struck again 2:22 later. Chyzowski snagged the puck off of the left wall and spotted a wide-open Sean Montgomery in the slot, where he ripped a shot into the right side of the cage. Wheeling attempted to swing the momentum in the late stages of period two, as Matt Koopman scooped up a loose puck in neutral ice, and cashed in on a shorthanded breakaway with a forehand shot. However, Norfolk went back up by two 2:21 later. After delivering a couple of assists, Chyzowski was on the receiving end this time, as he took a drop pass from Crone, marched in, and lifted a shot into the top-right corner.

The Admirals closed out their 5-1 win with two goals in the third period. Colton Young finished off a rush by firing a pass from Grant Hebert into the top-left corner of the net for the fourth Norfolk strike, then Bryce Brodzinski put the final marker into an empty net.

Thomas Milic was spectacular in net again for the Admirals, as he denied 35 of the 36 shots he faced, and is now 97 of 98 in the series. Sergei Murashov made 17 saves on 21 shots for the Nailers.

The Nailers and Admirals will continue the North Division Semifinal Series in Wheeling with game four on Friday night at 7:10. That will be followed by game five on Saturday night at 7:10, game six on Monday night at 7:10, and game seven on Tuesday night at 7:10. Games five, six, and seven are if necessary, depending on the results of the series. Tickets for the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

