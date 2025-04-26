Wheeling's Season Ends in Game Five

WHEELING, WV- The 2024-25 season has come to an end for the Wheeling Nailers. Wheeling dropped a 5-2 decision to the Norfolk Admirals at WesBanco Arena on Saturday night to fall 4-1 in the North Division Semifinal Series. The game started with fireworks, in addition to a pair of Admirals goals, and unfortunately, the Nailers were never able to pull even. Colton Young scored twice including the game winner for victorious Norfolk, while David Jankowski and Jack Beck were the Wheeling goal scorers.

The first period was a busy one, and it took 45 minutes to play. However, there were some scores to settle even before the puck hit the ice, as Wheeling's Cole Tymkin and Phip Waugh and Norfolk's German Yavash and Darick Louis-Jean were sent off for roughing. The Nailers continued to bring that physical edge, but got dinged for back-to-back penalties 21 seconds apart from each other. The Admirals cashed in on the two-man advantage for the opening goal. Denis Smirnov had his initial one-timer robbed, but was given a second life, and lifted a shot over a sprawled out Taylor Gauthier from the bottom of the right circle. Norfolk struck again 53 seconds later, when Brandon Osmundson jammed in a loose puck on the right side of the crease. Wheeling got its first marker to pull within one at the 9:03 mark. Chase Pietila breezed down the right wing wall, then plated a perfect pass into the crease for a tap-in by David Jankowski.

Things slowed down drastically in the middle frame, as the two sides combined for 11 shots, while the score stayed 2-1. The Admirals extended their lead with a key goal in the early stages of the third period. Brady Fleurent sent Colton Young on a breakaway, which he converted by ripping a shot into the left side of the cage. Jack Beck temporarily pulled the Nailers within one, when he smacked home the rebound of Gabe Klassen's initial shot from the right side. 2:01 later, Young collected his second tally of the period, when he sent a dribbling puck in over the left side of the goal line. Darick Louis-Jean started the scoring in the series and ended the scoring in the series, as he struck on the power play with 2:40 on the clock for a 5-2 final.

Domenic DiVincentiis got the win for Norfolk, as he made 29 saves on 31 shots. Taylor Gauthier stopped 21 of the 25 shots he faced in his series debut for Wheeling.

The Wheeling Nailers want to thank everyone for their amazing support throughout the 33rd season of professional hockey in the Ohio Valley. It was a truly magical year, and the entire organization is looking forward to a spectacular 2025-26 season starting in the fall.

