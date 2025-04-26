Admirals Advance To North Division Finals With Win Over Wheeling

April 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Wheeling, WV - With a chance to close out the series, the Norfolk Admirals took the ice for Game 5 against the Wheeling Nailers. Colton Young led the team with two goals, contributing to Norfolk's five-goal performance in their 5-2 victory over Wheeling. This victory secured a 4-1 series win for Norfolk and advanced them to the North Division Finals.

Dom DiVincentiis made his first start in goal this postseason, making 29 saves on 31 shots faced.

From the initial face-off, the intensity of the contest was evident as four penalties were assessed, with Darick Louis-Jean and German Yavash receiving roughing minors alongside two players from the Nailers. Following this, the Admirals initiated an aggressive forecheck, leading to two goals within fifty seconds, resulting in a 2-0 lead within the first four minutes of play.

During a power play opportunity, Denis Smirnov recorded his third goal of the postseason, assisted by Hank Crone. Shortly thereafter, Brandon Osmundson effectively crashed the net, securing his first goal of the postseason from close range and extending the lead to two goals. Midway through the period, Wheeling reduced the deficit to one with a goal from David Jankowski. DiVincentiis responded by maintaining his composure in the crease following the goal.

The score remained a 2-1 advantage for the Admirals, despite being outshot by the Nailers, 14-13.

Norfolk had multiple opportunities to increase their lead through efforts from Hebert, Yavash, and Justin Young; however, Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier executed critical saves to keep the score unchanged. The second period concluded without any goals, as both goaltenders displayed strong performances, leaving the score at 2-1. The Admirals outshot Wheeling 9-4 during the middle frame.

At the start of the third period, the Admirals provided essential insurance with a breakaway goal executed by C. Young. Brady Fleurent delivered a precise cross-ice pass to Hebert, who subsequently assisted Young in completing the play, marking his second goal of the postseason. With a score of 3-1, the Admirals demonstrated poise and resolve as they endeavored to secure a victory.

With fewer than ten minutes remaining in the contest, the Nailers once again narrowed the deficit, as Jack Beck successfully elevated the puck over the shoulder of goaltender DiVincentiis, bringing the score to 3-2. As the clock continued to wind down, Wheeling entered a state of urgency. Young scored his second goal of the evening shortly thereafter, extending Norfolk's lead to 4-2, which represented his third goal of the postseason. This goal originated from a shot taken from the left-wing circle that took an unexpected bounce into the net.

Darick Louis-Jean concluded the series with a slapshot from the slot, resulting in a final score of 5-2. This marked his third goal of the postseason. The Admirals united in their defensive efforts, effectively containing the Nailers and achieving the victory, securing a 4-1 series win and advancing to the North Division Finals for a second consecutive season.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - C. Young (2 goals, +1)

2. NOR - B. Brodzinski (2 assists, +1)

3. WHL - J. Beck (1 goal)

What's Next

The Admirals are gonna prepare to face the top-seeded Trois-Rivières Lions in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. This matchup is a rematch from last season's North Division Semifinals. Game One will take place next Friday night in Quebec at the Colisée Vidéotron, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.