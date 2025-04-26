ECHL Transactions - April 26
April 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday April 26, 2025:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Wheeling:
Thomas Gale, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Norfolk:
add Nathan Kelly, D activated from reserve
add German Yavash, F activated from reserve
add Jack O'Leary, F activated from reserve
delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve
delete Matt Crasa, F placed on reserve
delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Taylor Gauthier, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
add Sergei Murashov, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
add Logan Pietila, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
add Gabe Klassen, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on reserve
delete Brent Johnson, D placed on reserve
delete Eli Lieffers, F placed on reserve
