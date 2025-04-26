ECHL Transactions - April 26

April 26, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday April 26, 2025:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Wheeling:

Thomas Gale, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Norfolk:

add Nathan Kelly, D activated from reserve

add German Yavash, F activated from reserve

add Jack O'Leary, F activated from reserve

delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve

delete Matt Crasa, F placed on reserve

delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Taylor Gauthier, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

add Sergei Murashov, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

add Logan Pietila, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

add Gabe Klassen, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on reserve

delete Brent Johnson, D placed on reserve

delete Eli Lieffers, F placed on reserve

