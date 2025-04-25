Nailers Win, 4-1, to Force Game Five

April 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers' Jack Beck, Matthew Quercia, and Matty De St. Phalle celebrate win

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers will live to fight another day. With their season on the line at WesBanco Arena on Friday night, the Nailers came through in the clutch and earned a 4-1 victory over the Norfolk Admirals in game four of the North Division Semifinal Series. Matty De St. Phalle gave Wheeling its first lead of the series as part of a two-goal performance, while Jaxon Castor made 29 saves to win his series debut.

The Nailers started the game with fire in their bellies, and were determined to set the tone from a physical standpoint. That energy also produced the first goal of the contest for Wheeling's first lead of the series. A quick passing play resulted in Jordan Martel laying the puck on the left side of the crease for a slam home by Matty De St. Phalle. The Admirals answered that marker 42 seconds later to tie the game. Ryan Chyzowski spun around in the right circle and whipped a shot into the bottom-right portion of the cage. The Nailers regained the lead with 1:22 left on the clock with more hard work in the blue paint. Chase Pietila tossed the puck low to Cole Tymkin, who turned to his forehand and banged in the go-ahead strike.

Neither team scored in the middle frame, and that was good news for Wheeling, who battled through a pair of successful penalty kills. After four straight power plays the other way, the Nailers finally got one of their own in the third period, and notched a key insurance marker to go ahead by a pair. The goal took just seven seconds of power play time, as De St. Phalle took a feed from Jack Beck and shuffled in a shot from the left side of the crease. 1:43 later, Eli Lieffers put the final nail in the coffin of game four, as he blew in a wrist shot from the right circle for a 4-1 final score in Wheeling's favor.

Jaxon Castor made his first start of the 2025 postseason for the Nailers, and earned the victory by denying 29 of the 30 shots he faced. Thomas Milic was finally human for Norfolk, as he gave up four goals on 29 shots in the loss.

The Nailers and Admirals will play game five of the North Division Semifinal Series at WesBanco Arena on Saturday night at 7:10. Games six and seven if necessary will be Monday and Tuesday, also with 7:10 face-offs. Tickets for the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

