Icemen Season Ends with Fourth Straight Overtime Loss

April 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Despite a late rally by the Icemen to force overtime, Logan Lamdin's goal halfway through the extra session sealed a 4-3 victory for the Florida Everblades over the Icemen to win the series 4-0. All four games in the series were determined in overtime.

For the first time in the series, the Icemen struck first with a slick breakaway goal by Logan Cockerill to give JAX a 1-0 lead.

However, in the waning seconds of the opening frame, Peter Tischke's stick got wedged and stuck in a crevice at the Zamboni door which left him without it. Florida took advantage, as Kyle Betts used the Icemen defender as a screen as he tried to block the shot, and the puck clipped past screened goaltender in Justen Close.

The Everblades slowly tacked on two more goals to take a 3-1 lead into the third period. However, Icemen captain Christopher Brown led the comeback charge when he snapped a shot shortside past Florida goaltender Cam Johnson to pull Jacksonville with one.

The goal added a jolt to energy back into the Icemen, and with 90 seconds left in regulation, and with the net empty, Logan Cockerill hurled a shot from the boards that zipped through traffic to the front of the net and managed to find it the back of the net to tie it up at three to force overtime.

Despite the valiant effort, Lamdin locked up the series for Florida with his power play overtime tally to seal the 4-3 win.

A closer series than the count would indicate, but the Icemen season comes to an end losing all four games in overtime. Despite the loss the Icemen once again managed a 40+ win season (44).

