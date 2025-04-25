ECHL Transactions - April 25
April 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday April 25, 2025:
Norfolk:
add Matt Crasa, F activated from reserve
delete Jack O'Leary, F placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Adrien Bisson, D activated from reserve
delete Linden Alger, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Thomas Gale, G signed amateur tryout
add Brent Johnson, D returned from loan by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve
delete Jack Works, F placed on reserve
delete Sergei Murashov, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh 4/24
delete Logan Pietila, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 25, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - April 25 - ECHL
- Americans Announce April Teacher of the Month - Allen Americans
- Icemen Season Ends with Fourth Straight Overtime Loss - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.