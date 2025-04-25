ECHL Transactions - April 25

April 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday April 25, 2025:

Norfolk:

add Matt Crasa, F activated from reserve

delete Jack O'Leary, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Adrien Bisson, D activated from reserve

delete Linden Alger, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Thomas Gale, G signed amateur tryout

add Brent Johnson, D returned from loan by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve

delete Jack Works, F placed on reserve

delete Sergei Murashov, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh 4/24

delete Logan Pietila, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.