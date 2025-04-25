Oilers Force Game 6 with 4-1 Topping of Mavs
April 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated Kansas City 4-1 on Friday at the BOK Center on Friday night, pulling the series, cutting the Mavericks series' lead to 3-2.
Neither team found the back of the net in the opening period, with the Oilers outshooting Kansas City 12-8.
Tyler Poulsen put the Oilers up 1-0, blowing a slapshot from the high slot past Jack LaFontiane 8:21 into the second period after Conner Roulette played the veteran into the Mavericks' end. The goal ended a 92:20 shutout-streak and was the first time the Oilers scored the opening goal of the game in the series. The Oilers killed off a five-minute major power play and Vyacheslav Buteyts stopped 15 shots in the frame.
Roulette added a goal of his own just 1:31 into the final frame, spinning a power-play goal from the left circle set up by Reid Petryk, placing Tulsa up 2-0. Sean Olson sprung Drew Elliott into the Mavericks end, where the Oilers' leading postseason scorer tucked his fourth of the playoffs - a backhander - through LaFontaine's five hole to make it 3-0 into the second half of the final frame. David Cotton put the Mavericks on the board with an extra-attacker, power-play goal, cutting the Oilers' lead to 3-1 with 3:01 remaining in the game. Poulsen added his second of the game, bookending his opener and closing the score 4-1 with an empty netter. Buteyets added another 18 saves in the period, totaling 41 on 42 Mavericks' chances.
The Oilers travel back to Independence, Missouri for Game 6 at 7:05 p.m. on Monday, April 28 at Cable Dahmer Arena.
--
