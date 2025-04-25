Mavericks Fall in Game 5, Return Home with 3-2 Series Lead

April 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks dropped Game 5 of the Mountain Division Semifinals on Friday night, falling 4-1 to the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center. Despite outshooting Tulsa 42-26, the Mavericks couldn't overcome a strong night from goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets, who made 41 saves in the win.

After a scoreless first period, Tyler Poulson opened the scoring at 8:21 of the second period to give Tulsa a 1-0 lead. The Oilers struck again just 1:31 into the third with a goal from Conner Roulette, followed by tallies from Drew Elliott (11:38)and Poulson (19:21) to seal the win.

David Cotton scored the lone Mavericks goal at 16:59 of the third period, assisted by Casey Carreau and Marcus Crawford.

The Mavericks finished the night 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Jack LaFontaine made 22 saves in net for Kansas City.

Despite the loss, the Mavericks still hold a 3-2 series lead heading into a pivotal Game 6 at home.

The Mavericks return to Cable Dahmer Arena on Monday, April 28 for Game 6 of the opening round. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena, as Kansas City looks to close out the series and advance to the Mountain Division Final. Get your tickets now at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.