Admirals Drop Game Four in Wheeling

April 25, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Wheeling, WV - In an attempt to sweep the first round, the Norfolk Admirals took to the ice at WesBanco Arena for Game 5 against the Wheeling Nailers. Norfolk responded by tying the game at one, but then allowed three unanswered goals, leading to a 4-1 victory for Wheeling, which extended their season for at least another night.

Thomas Milic made his fourth consecutive playoff start and registered 25 saves on 29 shots faced.

The Nailers commenced the game with an impressive offensive push, establishing momentum within the first minute. However, Milic and the Admirals successfully absorbed this initial offensive surge. Shortly thereafter, Wheeling netted the opening goal through a rebound finish executed by Matty De St. Phalle.

This lead was short-lived, as only forty seconds later, Ryan Chyzowski equalized with a skillful shot from the right-wing boards that found its way through the five-hole of the Nailers' goaltender, Jaxon Castor, bringing the score to 1-1.

The score remained unchanged until the final 90 seconds, when Wheeling scored again via a rebound goal from Cole Tymkin, granting them a 2-1 advantage as the first period concluded.

In the second period, Norfolk adopted an aggressive forecheck, aiming to equalize. As the period advanced, tensions increased on both sides. Norfolk was presented with two opportunities on the power play, which could have enabled them to tie the game. Additionally, they generated several other significant scoring chances; however, the performance of Castor was instrumental in maintaining Wheeling's lead.

After two periods of play, the score remained 2-1, with both teams registering an equal number of shots on goal (10) during the second period.

The Nailers scored two additional goals in the third period to increase their lead. De St. Phalle netted his second goal of the night by scoring through Milic's five-hole, bringing the score to 3-1. Just two minutes later, Eli Lieffers extended the lead to 4-1 with a shot that beat Milic's blocker. From that point on, Wheeling maintained their advantage, securing a victory that allows them to extend their season to tomorrow night.

Norfolk leads the series 3-1 after four games.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. WHL - M. De St. Phalle (2 goals, +1)

2. WHL - J. Castor (29 saves off 30 shots faced)

3. WHL - C. Tymkin (1 goal, +1)

What's Next

Game five is tomorrow night at WesBanco Arena. The puck will drop at 7:10 p.m.

