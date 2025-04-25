Americans Announce April Teacher of the Month

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, along with team partners My Community Credit Union and Two Rows are proud to announce the April Teacher of the Month.

Laura Lauck, of Frisco Memorial High School, is the recipient of our monthly award. Laura teaches Environmental Science in Frisco ISD. Originally from Long Island, New York, Lauck and her family now reside in Frisco.

"It's a great honor to be recognized for this award, " said Lauck (Laura). "I would like to thank My Community Credit Union, Two Rows, and the Americans for this honor."

The Allen Americans will begin year 17 of professional hockey this October. Stay tuned for player announcements and other hockey operations news in the coming weeks.

