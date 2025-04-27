Komets Force Game Seven with 6-1 Win over Heartlanders

April 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







On Sunday, the Komets faced a must-win game six at the Coliseum as they defeated the Heartlanders to force a game seven.

In the first period, Alex Aleardi scored his fourth goal of the series to put the Komets up 1-0 with assists from Darren Brady and Kyle Mayhew at 14:27. Later in the period, with Blake Murray in the penalty box for holding, Nolan Volcan stripped the puck and came in on a breakaway to score the team's second shorthanded goal of the series at 18:04.

In the second period, Jack Gorniak netted his second goal of the series at 8:23, with assists from Tyler Inamoto and Harrison Rees. The Heartlanderd inched ahead with a strike from Jonny Sorenson at 10:22. Still, the Komets continued to pressure starting goaltender William Rousseau with two more goals to chase him from the game after facing 27 shots.

With the score 5-1 Komets in the third, Brannon McManus scored his first of the series on a power-play to complete the scoring to make the final score 6-1. Nathan Day got the win, making 18 saves.

