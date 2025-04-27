Komets Force Game Seven with 6-1 Win over Heartlanders
April 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Sunday, the Komets faced a must-win game six at the Coliseum as they defeated the Heartlanders to force a game seven.
In the first period, Alex Aleardi scored his fourth goal of the series to put the Komets up 1-0 with assists from Darren Brady and Kyle Mayhew at 14:27. Later in the period, with Blake Murray in the penalty box for holding, Nolan Volcan stripped the puck and came in on a breakaway to score the team's second shorthanded goal of the series at 18:04.
In the second period, Jack Gorniak netted his second goal of the series at 8:23, with assists from Tyler Inamoto and Harrison Rees. The Heartlanderd inched ahead with a strike from Jonny Sorenson at 10:22. Still, the Komets continued to pressure starting goaltender William Rousseau with two more goals to chase him from the game after facing 27 shots.
With the score 5-1 Komets in the third, Brannon McManus scored his first of the series on a power-play to complete the scoring to make the final score 6-1. Nathan Day got the win, making 18 saves.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 27, 2025
- Tickets on Sale Now for Stingrays vs Solar Bears Game Seven Tuesday Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Komets Force Game Seven with 6-1 Win over Heartlanders - Fort Wayne Komets
- Game 7 Coming up Tuesday: Komets Win, 6-1, to Force Winner-Take-All - Iowa Heartlanders
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - April 27 - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Force Game Seven with 6-1 Win over Heartlanders
- Komets Face Elimination After 5-2 Loss at Iowa
- Fort Wayne's Garver Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year
- Komets Fall in Double OT 3-2
- Komets Win Thriller 7-6 in Overtime to Take Series Lead