Game 7 Coming up Tuesday: Komets Win, 6-1, to Force Winner-Take-All
April 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Fort Wayne Komets, 6-1, Sunday at the Coliseum in Game 6 of the Central Division Semifinals, setting up a do-or-die Game 7 Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Fort Wayne. Join the Heartlanders for a free to attend watch party at Big Grove Brewery Iowa City starting at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Jonny Sorenson scored Iowa's only goal at 10:22 of the second, assisted by Keltie Jeri-Leon, with a net-front tap-in to make it 3-1 Fort Wayne.
Alex Aleardi and Nolan Volcan (SHG) scored in a four-minute span late in the first to give Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead. Jack Gorniak, Ethan Keppen and Zach Jordan added to the Komets lead in the second period and made it 5-1 by period's end. Brannon McManus scored two minutes into the third on the power play.
William Rousseau made 22 saves (5 GA) and was lifted for Kyle McClellan (8 saves, 1 GA) in the second period.
Nathaniel Day blocked 18 shots for his first playoff win.
Tickets to Heartlanders Home Games
Game 7 will be in Fort Wayne Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 27, 2025
- Tickets on Sale Now for Stingrays vs Solar Bears Game Seven Tuesday Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Komets Force Game Seven with 6-1 Win over Heartlanders - Fort Wayne Komets
- Game 7 Coming up Tuesday: Komets Win, 6-1, to Force Winner-Take-All - Iowa Heartlanders
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - April 27 - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Game 7 Coming up Tuesday: Komets Win, 6-1, to Force Winner-Take-All
- Heartlanders Take 3-2 Lead in Central Division Semifinals with 5-2 Win over Komets
- Heartlanders Win in Double Overtime, 3-2, Tying Series at Two
- Heartlanders Fight Back from Multi-Goal Deficits, Komets Win 7-6 in OT to Take 2-1 Series Lead
- Heartlanders Drop Game 2, Komets Even Series