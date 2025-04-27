Game 7 Coming up Tuesday: Komets Win, 6-1, to Force Winner-Take-All

April 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Fort Wayne Komets, 6-1, Sunday at the Coliseum in Game 6 of the Central Division Semifinals, setting up a do-or-die Game 7 Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Fort Wayne. Join the Heartlanders for a free to attend watch party at Big Grove Brewery Iowa City starting at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Jonny Sorenson scored Iowa's only goal at 10:22 of the second, assisted by Keltie Jeri-Leon, with a net-front tap-in to make it 3-1 Fort Wayne.

Alex Aleardi and Nolan Volcan (SHG) scored in a four-minute span late in the first to give Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead. Jack Gorniak, Ethan Keppen and Zach Jordan added to the Komets lead in the second period and made it 5-1 by period's end. Brannon McManus scored two minutes into the third on the power play.

William Rousseau made 22 saves (5 GA) and was lifted for Kyle McClellan (8 saves, 1 GA) in the second period.

Nathaniel Day blocked 18 shots for his first playoff win.

Tickets to Heartlanders Home Games

Game 7 will be in Fort Wayne Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.